Keter 8-Gallon Modern Beverage Cooler Table
$49 $80
free shipping

That's $5 under our August mention and the lowest price we could find by $5 today. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon and Target have it for the same with free shipping.
  • available in Black
  • 7.5-gallons
  • measures 19.5" x 19.5" x 33.2"
  • drain valve
  • Model: 233628
