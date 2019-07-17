Walmart offers the Kent Men's 32" KX-7 Cruiser Bike in Silver for $199 with free shipping. That's $200 under list price and tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 7 speeds
- alloy caliper brakes
- 20" aluminum frame
- Model: 43204
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Walmart offers the Hyper E-Ride 36V 700C Electric Bicycle in Black or Blue for $598 with free shipping. That's $401 under list price and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 700c aluminum frame
- Shimano shifter and derailleur
- 36 volt rear hub brushless motor
- 20+ mile range
- Model: HYP-E700-1102
Walmart continues to offer the Hyper Bicycles Men's 26" Shocker Dual-Suspension Mountain Bike in Black for $98 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the best price we could find today by $22. Buy Now
- 18 speeds
- quick-release seat clamp
- suspension steel frame with suspension fork
Ancheer via Amazon offers the Ancheer 26" Electric Mountain Bike in Black for $615.99. Coupon code "SETJNCFZ" cuts it to $523.59. With $20 for shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago, $92 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- battery range up to 30 miles
- 3-speed smart meter button
- aluminum alloy frame
- 15mph top speed
- 21-speeds
- Model: AN-EB001
Walmart offers the Schwinn Men's Sidewinder 26" Mountain Bike in Black for $148 with free shipping. That's $20 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 21-speed Shimano Revo twist shifters
- Shimano rear derailleur
- Model: S8106WM
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Sign In or Register