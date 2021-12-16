It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- single speed
- coaster brakes
- cruiser seat
- kickstand
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's $200 off list and a low price for a kids' electric bike. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3 power levels
- 6-speed gearing
- 24V 5.2-amp removeable battery
- 15-mile range
It's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- steel frame
- coaster brakes
- cruiser seat
- includes a kickstand
You'd pay $25 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on a selection of shoes, helmets, and clothing. Shop Now at REI
- Orders over $50 bag free shipping; Or, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the Bern FL-1 Pave Helmet for $43.73 (low by $26).
It's $300 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 20MPH max speed
- up to 50-mile range
- IP65+ water resistance
- aluminum alloy frame
- LCD display
- Model: VA00034
That's the lowest shipped price we could find for a new model from any seller by $231, and $302 less than Amazon and Best Buy charge. Buy Now at eBay
- This item is primarily designed for older kids, but is also suitable for many shorter adults.
- A 3-month manufacturer warranty is provided.
- Sold by Claimthis via eBay.
- 4" tires
- 20" rims
- dual disc brakes
- 264-lb. max load weight
- 7-speed Shimano gears
- 36V lithium-ion battery
- Model: BIKE-SWCYC-EB6-2
You'd pay $84 more for a pair of these at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black or Gray.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
- measures 14.7" L x 18.1" W x 25.4" H
- Clorox odor protection
- touchless operation
- bag ring
That's a $6 low. Buy Now at Walmart
- two other colors available for slightly more.
- internal storage bag
- waterproof
- 4 ground stakes, 4 cord loops
- measures 44.8" x 7" x 7"
That's list price but the only major retailer we see currently offering it, and without the big markups you get with third-party sellers on eBay. Buy Now at Walmart
- 7" OLED screen
- wide adjustable stand
- wired LAN port
- 64GB storage
- enhanced audio
- supports all Joy-Con controllers & Nintendo Switch software
- Model: 115461
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- for ages 2 to adult
- see results in 15 minutes
