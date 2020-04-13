Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 56 mins ago
Kent Electric Mountain Bike
$698 $998
free shipping

That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • It's available in Black/Red.
  • 27.5" wheels
  • pedal assist activation
  • 8 speed Shimano trigger style shifter
  • 250-lbs. maximum weight
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
