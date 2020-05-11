Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Kent 700cc Step Through Electric Bike
$698 $998
free shipping

An electric assisted bike is a nice, easy way to get active. It's also a $300 savings off list. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 8-speed Shimano trigger style shifter (three assist modes)
  • 36-volt, 350-watt electric motor
  • front and rear alloy disc brakes
  • 5-hour battery charge time, 1 hour and 20 minutes use time
