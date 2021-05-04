Kent 700c Step Through Electric Bike for $698
Walmart · 8 hrs ago
Kent 700c Step Through Electric Bike
$698 $998
free shipping

It's $300 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 8-speed pedal assist
  • 700c x 40c tires
  • 8-speed Shimano trigger style shifter w/ three assist modes
  • aluminum frame
  • front and rear alloy disk brake system
  • Shimano Tourney TX800 8-speed rear derailleur
  • Popularity: 4/5
1 comment
zuma
For those new to eBikes, note that this bike does NOT have a throttle. A must for me.
7 hr 26 min ago