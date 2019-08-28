Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Kent 26" Del Rio Women's Cruiser Bike in Magenta for $99 with free shipping. That's $80 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
REI takes up to 25% off Cannondale bicycles. In-store pickup is required for most items. Kids' bikes start at $159.99, women's at $419.73, and unisex at $367.93. Shop Now
Ancheer via Amazon offers its Ancheer Men's 26" Electric Mountain Bike for $625.99 with $20 for shipping. That's $1,920 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hyper Men's 26" E-ride Electric Hybrid Mountain Bike in Blue or Black for $598 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $400 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the BCA Men's 29" SC29 Mountain Bike in several colors (Gray pictured) for $124 with free shipping. That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $9.76. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from last month, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
