New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Kent 26" Del Rio Women's Cruiser Bike
$99 $179
free shipping

Walmart offers the Kent 26" Del Rio Women's Cruiser Bike in Magenta for $99 with free shipping. That's $80 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 7-speed
  • MicroShift twist shifting
  • aluminum frame with steel fork
  • alloy brake levers
  • resin pedals
  • weight capacity of 275-lbs.
  • Model: 32613
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Bicycling Walmart Kent International, Inc.
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register