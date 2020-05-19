Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 45 mins ago
Kent 20" Chaos Boy's Bike
$88 $98
free shipping

That's a low by around $16 for a sturdy framed starter bike. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • In Matte Gray/Orange.
Features
  • 20" x 2.1" freestyle tires
  • Front and rear caliper hand brakes
  • Single speed bike
  • Reinforced high-tensile steel frame
  • Alloy rims
  • Comfort saddle with an alloy seat clamp
  • Front and rear steel pegs
  • Alloy rotor system for 360° handlebar rotation
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Babies & Kids Items Walmart Kent International, Inc.
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register