B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Kensington Ultimate Presenter with Virtual Pointer
$20 $100
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $7. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • supports up to 32GB microSD cards
  • up to a 65-foot control range
  • 2.4GHz receiver
  • Model: K75233AM
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
