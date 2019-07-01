New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$26 $30
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Women's Fine Glass Platform Wedge Sandals in Pewter for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 5 to 8.5
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
