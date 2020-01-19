Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Kenneth Cole Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat
$60 $80
free shipping

That's $8 under our mention from three weeks ago, $185 off list, and a great deal for a designer down coat of this length in general. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Apply coupon code "HOUR48" to drop the price to $59.99.
Features
  • available in several colors (Black pictured) in select sizes from XXS to XXL
  • Code "HOUR48"
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
