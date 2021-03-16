New
Kenneth Cole Unlisted Men's Peyton Chukka Boots
$24 $95
$8 shipping

Amazon and 6pm have these boots for $39. Otherwise, you'd pay at least $85 to buy them from a major retailer with good stock. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Available in "Dark Gray" (pictured, although they look Tan to us) and Navy.
  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
  • Expires 3/21/2021
