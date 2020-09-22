New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Kenneth Cole Travel Sprays 4-Piece Set
$19 $45
free shipping w/ $100

Save $18 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $100 or more.
Features
  • Kenneth Cole Black 0.5-oz. eau de toilette
  • Kenneth Cole Vintage Black 0.5-oz. eau de toilette
  • Kenneth Cole Reaction 0.5-oz. eau de toilette
  • Kenneth Cole Blue 0.5-oz. eau de toilette
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Fragrances Nordstrom Rack Kenneth Cole
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register