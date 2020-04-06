Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Kenneth Cole · 52 mins ago
Kenneth Cole Sale
Extra 25% off
free shipping w/ $75

It applies to sale items already marked at 50% to 70% off, yielding massive savings on clothing and shoes. Shop Now at Kenneth Cole

Tips
  • Coupon code "SALEONSALE" bags this extra 25% off discount
  • To see the women's sale items, click on the "Sale" tab on the top of the page.
  • 20% off all sales go towards Kenneth Cole's Covid-19 Solidarity Fund.
  • Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $75 or more receive free shipping
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SALEONSALE"
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Store Events Kenneth Cole Kenneth Cole
Women's Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register