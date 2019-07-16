Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction South Street 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set in several colors (Silver pictured) for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from last December, $570 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- includes 20", 24", and 28" upright spinners
- multiple interior pockets & garment restraints
- molded, reinforced corners
- locking, retractable handle system
Expires 7/16/2019
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Pebbled Messenger Bag in Black or Brown for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $5 under our May mention, $130 off list, and the second best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- magnetic snap closure
- 52" adjustable shoulder strap
- three pockets
- card slots
Today only, Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers the Samsonite Centric 2-Piece Expandable Hardside Luggage Set in Black or Blue Slate for $129.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $70. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Slim-Fit Windowpane Suit in Blue or Medium Grey for $99.99 with free shipping. That is $500 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in short, regular, and long select sizes from 36 to 48
- Available in sizes L to XXL
- available in select waists sizes from 33 to 38
- inseams 30 to 34
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Performance Solid Travel Suit in several colors (Light Grey pictured) for $99.99. With free shipping, that's $100 under our March mention and makes each suit $500 off list price. Buy Now
- most sizes from 36S to 48R
