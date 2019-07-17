Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Techni-Cole Slim-Fit Stretch Suit in Bold Charcoal Plaid for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $18 less than our May mention of a different color, $295 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular, short, and long sizes 36 to 48
-
Expires in 17 hr
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Today only, Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Techni-Cole Slim-Fit Stretch Micro-Grid Suit in Blue for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our Black Friday mention, $295 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select Short, Regular, and Long sizes from 36 to 50
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Unlisted Men's Slim-Fit Solid Dress Shirt in several colors (Med Blue pictured) for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from May and the best deal we could find now by $18. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same.
- It's available in select sizes from 14-14.5 (32-33) to 18-18.5 (36-37).
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Slim-Fit Windowpane Suit in Blue or Medium Grey for $99.99 with free shipping. That is $500 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in short, regular, and long select sizes from 36 to 48
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Performance Solid Travel Suit in several colors (Light Grey pictured) for $99.99. With free shipping, that's $100 under our March mention and makes each suit $500 off list price. Buy Now
- most sizes from 36S to 48R
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Cashmere-Blend Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Grey or Vicuna for $67.96 with free shipping. That's $382 off list and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $39.96. Buy Now
- available in select regular and long sizes from 36 to 41
Macy's offers the DKNY Men's Modern-Fit Stretch Textured Suit Jacket in Charcoal for $78.96 with free shipping. That's $446 off list and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $39.96. Buy Now
- available in select short, regular, and long sizes from 36 to 46
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Shop Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Pebbled Messenger Bag in Black or Brown for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $5 under our May mention, $130 off list, and the second best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- magnetic snap closure
- 52" adjustable shoulder strap
- three pockets
- card slots
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Stripe Shirt in Poppy Red for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
- Available in sizes L to XXL
- available in select waists sizes from 33 to 38
- inseams 30 to 34
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Men's Slim-Fit Dress Pants in Black for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select waist sizes 30 to 40
- inseams 30 or 32
Sign In or Register