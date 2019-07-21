Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Techni-Cole Basketweave Slim-Fit Suit in Grey or Light Grey for $117.99 with free shipping. That is tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $8. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 36 to 48
Expires 7/21/2019
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Gray/Blue Check for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
- available in short and regular sizes 36 and 38 only
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Classic-Fit Twill Blazer in several colors (Signature Navy pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $20.99. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to XXL
Macy's offers thousands of items as deals of the day during its 48-Hour Sale. Alternatively, it cuts $20 off orders over $48 via coupon code "HOUR48". (These promotions don't stack.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee, which adds $10.95. (Orders of $48 or more bag free shipping.) Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Items that are eligible for the coupon are marked on the product pages.
- Free shipping usually has a minimum spend of $75 at Macy's.
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's discounts a selection of Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Towels in several colors, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago with the wash and hand towels within $1 and bath towel just over $1 of the best prices we've seen. Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Wash Towel for $1.79 ($8 off)
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Hand Towel for $2.79 ($9 off)
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Bath Towel for $4.79 ($11 off)
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Denim Skinny Jeans in Black or Indigo for $24.93. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $44 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select waists sizes from 33 to 38
- inseams 30 to 34
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Men's 4-Piece Eau de Toilette Gift Set for $35. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's a savings of $90 and the best price we could find. (The "For Him" spray alone costs $4 more elsewhere.) Buy Now
- Until July 14, orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- For Him 0.5-oz. Eau de Toilette Spray
- Serenity 0.5-oz. Eau de Toilette Spray
- Energy 0.5-oz. Eau de Toilette Spray
- Intensity 0.5-oz. Eau de Toilette Spray
- Dior Joy sample (appears in cart)
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Mesh Bomber Jacket in Royal Blue for $31.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $108 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Women's Fine Glass Platform Wedge Sandals in Pewter for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 5 to 8.5
