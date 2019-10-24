New
Macy's · 14 mins ago
Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Tab At It Crossbody Tablet Case
$30 $100
pickup at Macy's

That's a savings of $70. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • RFID protection
  • measures 11.25" x 10" x 2.25"
  • zip front pocket
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptop Bags Macy's Kenneth Cole
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register