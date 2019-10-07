New
Macy's · 30 mins ago
Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Pebbled Messenger Bag
$30 $160
pickup at Macy's

That's $5 under our July mention, $130 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • available in Black or Brown
  • magnetic snap closure
  • 52" adjustable shoulder strap
  • 3 pockets
  • card slots
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/7/2019
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Macy's Kenneth Cole
Men's Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register