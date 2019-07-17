New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Pebbled Messenger Bag
$30 $160
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Pebbled Messenger Bag in Black or Brown for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $5 under our May mention, $130 off list, and the second best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
  • magnetic snap closure
  • 52" adjustable shoulder strap
  • three pockets
  • card slots
