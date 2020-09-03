Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Micro Check Trousers
$15 $85
free shipping w/ $100

That's the best price we could find by $10, and a savings of $65 off list.

Update: The price has dropped to $14.99. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Available in Charcoal.
  • Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
