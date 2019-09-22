Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Proozy
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Reversible Bomber Jacket in Black Camo for $33.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by at least $41. Buy Now at Macy's
That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Columbia
That's a savings of $64 off list and some of the lowest prices we could find for this selection of Superdry coats. Buy Now at eBay
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now at REI
The best price we could find in any color by $10. Buy Now at Columbia
That's tied with our July mention and $27 under the lowest price we could find for a similar polo shirt from Reebok direct. Buy Now at Proozy
That's tied with our mention of another color from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $25. Buy Now at Proozy
That's $4 under our March mention, a savings of $22, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Proozy
That's a $4 drop from last week and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Proozy
That's $260 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Apply coupon code "THEBIGSALE10" to drop it to $80.99. Buy Now at Belk
Excluding padding, that's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Belk
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Long-Sleeve Shirt and Tech Vest in several colors (Black pictured) for $24.95. Plus, coupon code "DN2495" unlocks free shipping. That's $113 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Proozy
That's $50 off list and the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Proozy
