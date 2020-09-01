New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Case Werks Computer Bag
$20 $100
free shipping w/ $25

Excluding padding, that's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in Black.
  • Pad your order over $25 for free shipping, otherwise choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • padded pocket for 15.6" laptop
  • adjustable 60" shoulder strap
  • self-repairing zippers
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptop Bags Macy's Kenneth Cole
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register