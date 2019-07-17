New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$20 $100
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction 15.6" Laptop Case in Charcoal for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- padded compartment fits most laptops up to 15.6"
- multiple exterior and interior pockets
- adjustable shoulder strap
- trolley strap
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/17/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Loartiyar Travel Laptop Backpack
$20 $29
free shipping
New Xinhe via Amazon offers its Loartiyar Travel Laptop Backpack in Black & Grey for $28.99. Coupon code "8LVUTOUJ" drops the price to $20.29. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- holds laptops up to 15.6"
- water repellent
- anti-scratch
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Huston Lowell Canvas Messenger Bag
$17 $29
free shipping
Wonderpark via Amazon offers the Huston Lowell Canvas Messenger Bag in Black (pictured) or Army Green for $28.99. Coupon code "OSEWT5ZB" drops the price to $17.39. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of waterproof canvas
- adjustable strap
- converts to handbag or crossbody
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Fuel Dual Impact Chambray Backpack
$16 $19
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Fuel Dual Impact Chambray Backpack in several colors (Black pictured) for $15.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- measures 18.5" x 13.25" x 6.25"
- side hydration mesh pockets
- padded Padded tech/laptop storage
Dell Home · 20 hrs ago
Dell TIMBUK2 Authority Backpack
$94 $129
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell TIMBUK2 Authority Backpack for $94 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- 15" quilted laptop sleeve
- internal organization
- luggage pass through
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 36x34 to 48x34
Nordstrom Rack · 6 days ago
Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Suede Chelsea Sneaker Boots
$21 $90
$8 shipping
Nordstrom Rack offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Suede Chelsea Sneaker Boots in Black for $20.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $28. They're available in sizes 8 to 13. Buy Now
Macy's · 7 hrs ago
Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Pebbled Messenger Bag
$30 $160
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Pebbled Messenger Bag in Black or Brown for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $5 under our May mention, $130 off list, and the second best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- magnetic snap closure
- 52" adjustable shoulder strap
- three pockets
- card slots
Macy's · 1 day ago
Kenneth Cole New York Men's Slim-Fit Windowpane Suit
$100 $600
free shipping
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Slim-Fit Windowpane Suit in Blue or Medium Grey for $99.99 with free shipping. That is $500 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in short, regular, and long select sizes from 36 to 48
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Kenneth Cole New York Men's Stripe Shirt
$16 $69
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Stripe Shirt in Poppy Red for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes L to XXL
Sign In or Register