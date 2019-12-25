Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Kenneth Cole Reaction 16" Laptop Case
$12 $15
pickup at Macy's

That's a low by $21 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Use coupon code "GIFT" to get this price.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
  • Check expedited shipping times for Christmas delivery.
Features
  • padded compartment fits most laptops up to 15.6"
  • Code "GIFT"
  • Expires 12/25/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
