Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Stretch Colorblocked Polo in Cobalt for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $49 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts select men's polo shirts with prices starting from $9.86. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's up to $49 off. Shop Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Pronto Uomo Men's Check Camp Shirt in several colors (Tan pictured) for $10.49. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $60 off list and a low price for a men's buttoned shirt. Buy Now
Aomo Love via Amazon offers its Aomo Love Men's Hawaiian Button-Down Shirt for $16.68. Coupon code "AHQ8GMUM" drops the price to $8.34. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Tailored Fit Anchor Pattern Short-Sleeve Polo in Cream or Navy for $7.48. That's $2 under our mention from two days ago, $72 off list, and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Clarks Men's Touareg Vibe Oxford Shoes in Brown or Black for $33.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's 10" Tech Cargo Shorts in several colors (Charcoal Heather pictured) for $24.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Awearness Kenneth Cole Men's Slim-Fit Dinner Jacket in Plum for $79.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Men's 4-Piece Eau de Toilette Gift Set for $35. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's a savings of $90 and the best price we could find. (The "For Him" spray alone costs $4 more elsewhere.) Buy Now
