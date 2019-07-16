New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Kenneth Cole New York Men's Slim-Fit Windowpane Suit
$100 $600
free shipping
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Slim-Fit Windowpane Suit in Blue or Medium Grey for $99.99 with free shipping. That is $500 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • available in short, regular, and long select sizes from 36 to 48
