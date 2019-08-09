- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Reversible Bomber Jacket in Black Camo for $33.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by at least $41. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in Bright White or Segovia Mauve for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $11 under last week's mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
For Greater Rewards members only, Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Arcadia II Rain Jacket in Red Coral for $23.98 with free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lands' End Men's Waterproof Jacket in Brilliant Blue for $38.50 with free shipping. That's $31 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Colorblocked Full-Zip Sweater Jacket in Blue Midnight for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 fee. That's $11 under our May mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Clarks Men's Touareg Vibe Oxford Shoes in Brown or Black for $33.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Awearness Kenneth Cole Men's Slim-Fit Dinner Jacket in Plum for $79.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Men's 4-Piece Eau de Toilette Gift Set for $35. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's a savings of $90 and the best price we could find. (The "For Him" spray alone costs $4 more elsewhere.) Buy Now
