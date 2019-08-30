Personalize your DealNews Experience
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Color Block Mock Neck 1/4 Zip Pullover in Black or Grey for $24.99. Coupon code "PZY1999" cuts that price to $19.99. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Asysst via Amazon offers the Hokivin Men's Long Sleeve Hoodie in several colors (Light Gray Black pictured) for $22.99. Coupon code "517W3YK1" cuts the price to $11.27. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart offers the Black Brown 1826 Men's Heathered Pullover Hoodie in several colors (Dark Denim pictured) for $8.18 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $6 under the lowest price we could find for a similar Black Brown 1826 hoodie. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Sweat Basics Modern Sports Hoodie in Medium Grey Heather or Cotton Black for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $19.79 after coupon. Buy Now
Prooy takes up to 90% off select items as part of its Warehouse Sale. Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Ultimate 365 Solid Polo Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $16.99. Plus, coupon code "DN1699" unlocks free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Dockers Men's Signature Pleated Relaxed-Fit Pants in Navy Twill for $17.99. Coupon code "DN1799" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Essential Endeavor EV1117 Sunglasses in several colors (Gunsmoke pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code "DN3499" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $26, outside of other Proozy storefronts. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Reversible Bomber Jacket in Black Camo for $33.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by at least $41. Buy Now
WatchGooRoo via eBay offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Rectangle Sunglasses in Brown for $12.49. In-cart, the price drops to $9.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
WatchGooRoo via eBay offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Women's Square Sunglasses in Gold Green for $12.49. In-cart, the price drops to $9.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
