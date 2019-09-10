Personalize your DealNews Experience
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Reversible Bomber Jacket in Black Camo for $33.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by at least $41. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Titan Pass 2.0 Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.98. Coupon code "60OFF" drops it to $31.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $24. Buy Now
That's $65 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Textured Utility Blazer in Sky Captain for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $138 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
That's a savings of $51 and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Callaway Back Logo Structured Hat in White or Black for $9.99. Plus, coupon code "DN999" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13 outside of other Proozy storefronts. Buy Now
That's the best deal we could find by $6. Buy Now
That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, a savings of $41, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
That's $5 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Long-Sleeve Shirt and Tech Vest in several colors (Black pictured) for $24.95. Plus, coupon code "DN2495" unlocks free shipping. That's $113 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
