Macy's · 1 hr ago
$70 $175
free shipping
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Four-Way Stretch Blazer in Black for $70 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XXL
Expires 7/9/2019
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Kenneth Cole New York Men's Mesh Bomber Jacket
$31 $139
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Mesh Bomber Jacket in Royal Blue for $31.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $108 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 5 hrs ago
The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket
$54 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (Asphalt Grey / Zinnia Orange pictured) for $54 with free shipping. Taking into account that shipping usually adds $10.95, that's a savings of $20 altogether. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes S to XXL
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
Macy's · 6 days ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Cashmere-Blend Classic-Fit Sport Coat
$68 $450
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Cashmere-Blend Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Vicuna or Grey for $67.96. Pad your order over $75 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. (In-store pickup is also available.) That's $382 off list and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select regular and long sizes from 36 to 43
Columbia · 4 days ago
Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket
$34 $85
$6 shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket in several colors for $41.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" drops it to $33.59. With $6 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL.
Macy's · 5 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Sale:
w/ No-Minimum Free Shipping
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. That's the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
- select sizes from 36x34 to 48x34
Nordstrom Rack · 4 days ago
Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Suede Chelsea Sneaker Boots
$21 $90
$8 shipping
Nordstrom Rack offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Suede Chelsea Sneaker Boots in Black for $20.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $28. They're available in sizes 8 to 13. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Kenneth Cole New York Men's Stripe Shirt
$16 $69
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Stripe Shirt in Poppy Red for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
- Available in sizes L to XXL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Kenneth Cole New York Men's Denim Skinny Jeans
$25 $69
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Denim Skinny Jeans in Black or Indigo for $24.93. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $44 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select waists sizes from 33 to 38
- inseams 30 to 34
Macy's · 4 days ago
Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Techni-Cole Slim-Fit Suit
$118 $395
free shipping
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Techni-Cole Slim-Fit Suit in several styles/colors (Navy Basketweave pictured) for $117.99 with free shipping. That's $277 off and the best price we could find, although we saw this for $8 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 36 to 48
