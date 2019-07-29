New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Kenneth Cole New York Men's Four-Way Stretch Blazer
$60 $175
free shipping

Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Four-Way Stretch Blazer in Black for $59.93 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $41.) It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now

↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/29/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Suits Macy's Kenneth Cole
Men's Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register