Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Buffalo Check Long Sleeve Flannel Shirt in several colors (Garnet pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "DN1799" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Solid Roll-Up Long-Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Dusty Blue pictured) for $14.99. Plus, coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $50 and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $9.99. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Dobby Band Collar S/S Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Plus, coupon code "DN1499" bags free shipping. That's $24 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Charles Tyrwhitt discounts a selection of its Charles Tyrwhitt men's shirts to $35. (Click on "Shirts" in the "Sale" tab to see these deals.) Coupon code "LDAY" drops that to $26.25. Shipping adds $12.95. That's a savings of up to $84. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse discounts a selection of men's casual shirts with prices starting at $8.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop T-shirts, polo shirts, Henley shirts, and more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Colorblock Soccer Top in several colors (Obsidian Game Royal pictured) for $12 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, outside of the mention below. Buy Now
Lar DrOk via Amazon offers the Lardrok Men's Slimming Girdle Shirt in several colors (White pictured) for $9.99. Coupon code "MJP6UMBQ" drops the price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the best deal we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in June. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Clear Onix pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DN2499" bags free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, a saving of $86, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Hakata Running Shoes in Sequoia/Medium Olive for $37.99. Coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $48 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in several colors (Black Dot Print pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "WEAVE" drops that price to $7.99. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw these for a buck less over a week ago. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Cirque Mountain Unisex State Hat in several styles (Minnesota Army Green/Camo pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "DN799" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw it for $3 less in our April mention. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Dry Stretch Tech Vest in Black for $14.99. Coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's half the price other stores charge at a $15 low. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Reversible Bomber Jacket in Black Camo for $33.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by at least $41. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Slim Fit Denim Pants in Indigo (pictured) or Black Wash for $19.99. Plus, code "DNSALE" scores free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $17. It's available in a wide variety of sizes in both colors. Buy Now
