Kenneth Cole New York Men's Buffalo Check Flannel Shirt
$9
free shipping

That's $2 under our mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Proozy

  • Coupon code "DN895" dodges the $5.95 shipping fee.
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • sizes S and M only
  • Code "DN895"
  • Expires 11/19/2019
