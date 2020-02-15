Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 30 mins ago
Kenneth Cole New York Delancey Tech Satchel
$48 $59
pickup

That's $51 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • Available in several colors (Charcoal/Gunmetal pictured)
  • measures 9.5" x 8" x 6"
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LOVE"
  • Expires 2/15/2020
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Handbags Macy's Kenneth Cole
Women's Valentine's Day Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register