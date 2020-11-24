New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Kenneth Cole New York Crosby Leather Satchel
$47 $189
free shipping

That's $142 off and a very good price for a Kenneth Cole leather satchel. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in Black or Red Curry.
Features
  • 21" to 25" adjustable crossbody strap
  • snap and zip closure
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/29/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Handbags Macy's Kenneth Cole
Women's Leather Black Friday Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register