Macy's · 1 hr ago
$20 $44
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Gabardine Dress Pants in Black or Blue for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last October's mention of a similar style and the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 34x30 to 36x32
Details
Expires 7/15/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Amazon · 6 days ago
Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
Features
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 36x34 to 48x34
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants
$8 $40
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Hudson Tan pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes 32x30 to 40x32
Jos. A. Bank · 19 hrs ago
Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Moleskin Tailored Pants
$15 $90
free shipping
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Moleskin Tailored Fit Flat Front Pants in British Tan or Navy for $14.99. Plus, Bank Account Reward members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $75 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 34x29 to 40x32
Macy's · 16 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 1 day ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 1 day ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 day ago
Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Pebbled Messenger Bag
$30 $160
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Pebbled Messenger Bag in Black or Brown for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $5 under our May mention, $130 off list, and the second best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- magnetic snap closure
- 52" adjustable shoulder strap
- three pockets
- card slots
Nordstrom Rack · 1 wk ago
Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Suede Chelsea Sneaker Boots
$21 $90
$8 shipping
Nordstrom Rack offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Suede Chelsea Sneaker Boots in Black for $20.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $28. They're available in sizes 8 to 13. Buy Now
Macy's · 9 hrs ago
Kenneth Cole New York Men's Slim-Fit Windowpane Suit
$100 $600
free shipping
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Slim-Fit Windowpane Suit in Blue or Medium Grey for $99.99 with free shipping. That is $500 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in short, regular, and long select sizes from 36 to 48
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Kenneth Cole New York Men's Stripe Shirt
$16 $69
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Stripe Shirt in Poppy Red for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes L to XXL
