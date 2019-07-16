New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$100 $600
free shipping
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Performance Solid Travel Suit in several colors (Light Grey pictured) for $99.99. With free shipping, that's $100 under our March mention and makes each suit $500 off list price. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes from 36S to 48R
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/16/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Macy's · 1 day ago
Kenneth Cole New York Men's Slim-Fit Windowpane Suit
$100 $600
free shipping
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Slim-Fit Windowpane Suit in Blue or Medium Grey for $99.99 with free shipping. That is $500 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in short, regular, and long select sizes from 36 to 48
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Techni-Cole Slim-Fit Suit
$118 $395
free shipping
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Techni-Cole Slim-Fit Suit in several styles/colors (Navy Basketweave pictured) for $117.99 with free shipping. That's $277 off and the best price we could find, although we saw this for $8 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 36 to 48
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Herringbone Suit
$100 $600
free shipping
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Herringbone Suit in Charcoal for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $500 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 36 to 48
Macy's · 1 day ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Suit
$100 $495
free shipping
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Suit in Navy for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $395 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select regular, short, and long sizes 36 to 48
Macy's · 14 hrs ago
Perry Ellis Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Wrinkle-Resistant Solid Textured Suit
$100 $395
free shipping
Macy's offers the Perry Ellis Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Wrinkle-Resistant Solid Textured Suit in several colors (Med Blue pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $295 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- available in regular, short, and long sizes from 36 to 48
Macy's · 15 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 12 hrs ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 22 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's · 1 day ago
Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Pebbled Messenger Bag
$30 $160
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Pebbled Messenger Bag in Black or Brown for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $5 under our May mention, $130 off list, and the second best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- magnetic snap closure
- 52" adjustable shoulder strap
- three pockets
- card slots
Nordstrom Rack · 1 wk ago
Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Suede Chelsea Sneaker Boots
$21 $90
$8 shipping
Nordstrom Rack offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Suede Chelsea Sneaker Boots in Black for $20.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $28. They're available in sizes 8 to 13. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Kenneth Cole New York Men's Stripe Shirt
$16 $69
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Stripe Shirt in Poppy Red for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes L to XXL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Kenneth Cole New York Men's Denim Skinny Jeans
$25 $69
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Denim Skinny Jeans in Black or Indigo for $24.93. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $44 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select waists sizes from 33 to 38
- inseams 30 to 34
