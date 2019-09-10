New
Belk · 1 hr ago
Kenneth Cole Men's Settle Loafers
$44 $98
free shipping w/ beauty item

Excluding padding, that's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now

Tips
  • Pad your order with a beauty item to get free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $8.95 for orders under $99.
Features
  • available in Brown and in sizes 8 to 13
↑ less
Buy from Belk
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shoes Belk Kenneth Cole
Men's Loafers Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register