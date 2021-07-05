Kenneth Cole Men's Reaction 45mm Silicone Watch for $22

That's a savings of $43 off list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge (or is free with orders of $89 or more).
- 45mm gold case
- silicone strap
- 3 ATM water resistance
-
Published 58 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Be the one who always knows what time it is, and save on a new watch. Brands include Kenneth Cole, Citizen, and AIX Armani Exchange. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Kenneth Cole New York Men's 3-Hand Leather Strap Watch for $39.97 ($65 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free over $89. You can also choose free ship to store during checkout.
Save 65% on 10 styles. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more. Alternatively, choose free ship to store during checkout.
Stopwatches from the high-end brand start from $682, men's from $819, and women's from $828, with over 300 choices on offer. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Used TAG Heur Men's Professional 2000 Watch for $818.99 (low by $180 for new model).
You can shop new timepieces from $2,140, or save more on pre-owned models that start at $1,725. Shop Now at eBay
- Some of these watches are new, some are pre-owned. See the product condition on the product pages.
- These timepieces are all covered by eBay's Authenticity Guarantee.
Save on a wide range of Frye women's belts, handbags, wallets, boots, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Frye Melissa Lanyard Crossbody Phone Wallet for $74.97. ($65 low)
- Shipping adds $7.95; orders of $89 or more ship for free.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on over 2,400 pairs from brands such as adidas, New Balance, Skechers, Ugg, Brooks, Lacoste, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
- Pictured are the Trask Men's Alder Perforated Lace Up Sneakers for $49.97 (low by $68).
There are over 80 men's and women's styles to choose from, with prices starting at $60. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban Men's 50mm Square Sunglasses for $79.98 ($70 low)
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free over $89. You can also choose ship to store for free during checkout.
Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Sign In or Register