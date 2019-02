Ending today, Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Raburn Slim-Fit Wool-Blend Over Coat in several colors (Charcoal pictured) forwith. Plus, Star Rewards members can pad their orderto receive $10 in Star Money . (Click here for more information; it's free to join.) Assuming you use the credit, that's $10 under our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $28, excluding padding. It's available in select sizes from 38S to 48R. Deal ends February 18.