Macy's · 25 mins ago
$25 $69
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Mini-Grid Pants in Black or White for $24.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $44 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes 30 to 38 and lengths 30 to 34
Details
Comments
Ends Today
Proozy · 4 days ago
Reebok Men's Knit Lounge Pants
$3 $20
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Knit Lounge Pants in Charcoal Heather or Light Charcoal Heather for $9.99. Coupon code "DN299" cuts that to $2.99. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $5 less than buying via another Proozy storefront, although we saw them for a buck less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to L
Macy's · 13 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Straight Fit Smart 360 FLEX Jean Cut Stretch Pants
$17 $66
pickup
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Straight Fit Smart 360 Flex Stretch Pants in Medium Green for $16.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Features
- available in waist sizes from 33 to 38 and inseams from 29 to 34
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 36x34 to 48x34
Walmart · 1 mo ago
George Men's Flat Front Pants
from $5
pickup at Walmart
Save up to $7 off list price
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the George Men's Flat Front Pants in Black Soot or Barley for $5. That's $3 under our September mention, $7 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
Also available are the same pants in several more colors for $7. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Pickup varies by ZIP and color.) They're available in select sizes from 30 to 42 and select lengths from 29 to 34.
Macy's · 3 days ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 3 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
- Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99 (low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for $30 (low by $6)
Macy's · 3 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dathan Driver Shoes
$27 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dathan Driver Shoes in several colors for $26.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our April mention at $43 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 7 to 13
Macy's · 4 days ago
Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Check Vested Wool Suit
$82 $650
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Check Vested Wool Suit in Brown for $81.96 with free shipping. That's $568 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Available in select regular and long sizes from 38 only.
Ends Today
Macy's · 5 days ago
Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Techni-Cole Suit
$100 $395
free shipping
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Techni-Cole Slim-Fit Suit in several styles (Basketweave pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find for any style today by $13. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Kenneth Cole New York Men's Velvet Blazer
$38
pickup at Macy's
It's the best deal we could find by $71
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Classic-Fit Knit Velvet Blazer in Black for $37.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $71. It's available in sizes S to L
Macy's · 4 days ago
Kenneth Cole New York Men's Denim Skinny Jeans
$25 $69
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Denim Skinny Jeans in Black or Indigo for $24.93. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $44 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select waists sizes from 33 to 38
- inseams 30 to 34
