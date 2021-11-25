They're $80 off list and a low by $3, although best bought alongside other sale styles to avoid Kenneth Cole's hefty shipping charge. Get this price via coupon code "LEVEL50". Buy Now at Kenneth Cole
- Spend $75 for free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $11.95.
Apply coupon code "LEVEL50" for the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Kenneth Cole
The sale includes over 40 items for men, women, and kids. It also includes accessories starting from $10, men's shorts from $36, kids' shoes from $112, men's shoes from $126, women's shoes from $135, and more. Shop Now at adidas
- Pictured is the adidas men's Ultraboost Winter.RDY Shoes for $133 (low by $57).
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on 25 adults' styles (from $58.97) and 31 kids' styles (from $27.97). Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Total Max Uptempo Sneakers for $131 (low by $40).
Hoka One One - it's right there in the name: fly over the Earth. Will these shoes give you the power of flight? Maybe if you're already a sorcerer, but they will save you $40 if you buy them here. Buy Now at Running Warehouse
- Available in Nimbus Cloud/Ocean at this price
- carbon-plated (yet in true Hoka fashion, still quite cushy)
- maybe a bit heavy by today's standards, but they're still a solid buy
Snag steep savings on shoes, clothing, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop discounts from designers like Betsey Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Kate Spade New York, Sam Edelman, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at 6pm
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm, and at their prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
Apply coupon code "LEVEL50" to get this price. You'd pay around $40 or more at other stores for a very similar Kenneth Cole pair. Shop for more at the site to avoid the hefty shipping charge. Buy Now at Kenneth Cole
- In several colors (Dark Blue pictured).
After coupon code "LEVEL50", men's polo shirts start at $9.50, slides at $14.50, and fragrances at $17,. Plus, you'll find even more ultra low prices on other items. Shop Now at Kenneth Cole
- Pictured is the Kenneth Cole Men's Stretch Solid Flex Waistband Dress Pant for $22 after coupon (low by $18).
Apply coupon code "LEVEL50" to save $16 in comparison to what other stores charge. This would be a great stocking filler while shopping their sale to avoid the shipping fee and make this deal a better scoop. Buy Now at Kenneth Cole
Use coupon code "LEVEL50" to save $50 off list, although it may be best used as a filler alongside other sale styles to avoid Kenneth Cole's hefty shipping charge. Buy Now at Kenneth Cole
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
