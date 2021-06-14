Kenneth Cole Men's 4-Piece Mankind Gift Set for $36

Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to drop it to $35.70. That's a total savings of $56 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- included fragrances are - Mankind, 0.5-oz. Mankind Hero, 0.5-oz. Mankind Legacy, 0.5-oz. & Mankind Unlimited, 0.5-oz.
That's a savings of $35 off list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds 47.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- It's final sale and cannot be exchanged/returned.
- Black Eau De Cologne 15ml Spray
- Vintage Black Eau De Cologne 15ml Spray
- Reaction Eau De Cologne 15ml Spray
- Thermal Reaction Eau De Cologne 15ml Spray
Use coupon code "FRIEND" or a $4 savings and try out new scents. Buy Now at Macy's
- Fragrance samples include Calvin Klein Eternity, Dolce & Gabbana K, Paco Rabanne Invictus, Giorgio Armani Armani Code, Montblanc Legend, & Ralph Lauren Polo Blue.
- also includes Rituals 1.6-oz. The Ritual Of Samurai Shower Foam
Over 150 fragrances from brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Polo, Versace, Lancome, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the Lancome La vie est belle 1-oz. Spray for $59.20 ($16 low).
- Shipping adds $8.95 or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Coupon code "FRIEND" takes an extra 30% off marked items here, making it the best general sale we've seen on men's clothes at Macy's in months. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Calvin Klein Men's Infinite Flex Chino Shorts for $34.99 after coupon (low by $5).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Save on nearly 400 items for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the adidas Men's Game & Go Colorblock Hoodie for $33 ($22 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
It's hard to find at most stores currently, and $55 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- In Navy or Black.
- Shipping adds $7.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more.
Sign In or Register