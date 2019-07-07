New
Kenneth Cole · 1 hr ago
Kenneth Cole 4th of July Weekend Event
Extra 40% off + 10% off
free shipping w/ $125
Kenneth Cole takes an extra 40% off sitewide as part of its 4th of July Weekend Event. (The discount applies in cart.) Plus, take an additional 10% off via coupon code "FIREWORKS10". Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $125 or more receive free shipping. Combined, that's the best sale we've seen from Kenneth Cole this year. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
  • Code "FIREWORKS10"
  • Expires 7/7/2019
