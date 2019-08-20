Personalize your DealNews Experience
Ending today, HomeSpot via Rakuten offers the Kenn Velvet Tufted Club Chair in several colors (Green pictured) for $395. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $355. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $243. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $290.22 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the Best Office Hydraulic Swivel PU Leather Bar Stools 2-Pack in Black for $74.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $59.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $89 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tuozedirect via Amazon offers its Tuoze Fabric Recliner Chair in Blue for $99.99 plus $14.99 for shipping. That's a great price for a recliner chair. Buy Now
Amazon offers the First Hill Junia Recliner Club Chair in Espresso for $174.23 with free shipping. That's $121 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Deluxe Padded Leather Rocking Recliner Chair in Brown for $249.99. Coupon code "RECLINE" drops it to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $50 under buying from a different storefront. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Coaster Home Leather Rocking Chair in Tobacco/Dark Brown for $172.38 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: The price has increased to $28.69. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Christopher Knight Home Callade Reclining Loveseat in Light Grey for $294.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $96. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99.
Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Update: It now includes 75 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
BuySPRY via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Phone in several colors (Ceramic Black pictured) for $627.99. Coupon code "BUY90" cuts it to $537.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $72. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Twitch Logo Women's V-Neck Tee in Black or Purple for $10. Clip the 20% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "80TCFREEBIE" to cut that to $0. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $22 off list and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Flash Chicken via Amazon offers its Flash Chicken 48-Piece Minifigures Building Bricks for $36.99. Coupon code "UDZW27UM" drops the price to $12.95. With free shipping, that's $2 under our June mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
