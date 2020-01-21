Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Sears · 34 mins ago
Kenmore Warm-Mist 1-Gallon Humidifier
$14 $55
pickup at Sears

That's $41 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6.25 shipping fee.
Features
  • designed for rooms of up to 650 square feet
  • 2 speed settings
  • Model: 31193
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Humidifiers & Dehumidifiers Sears Kenmore
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register