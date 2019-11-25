Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Sears · 1 hr ago
Kenmore Smart WiFi-Enabled Electric Dryer w/ Sensor Dry
$500 $1,060
free shipping

That's a savings of $560 off list price. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Use coupon code "KENMORE50" to get this price.
Features
  • available in White
  • intelligent drying
  • Wrinkle Guard
  • dyer vent sensor
  • monitoring via Kenmore Smart app
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "KENMORE50"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Dryers Sears Kenmore
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register