Sears · 1 hr ago
Kenmore HEPA Air Purifier
$60 $120
pickup at Sears

That's a savings of $60 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Features
  • captures 99.97% of airborne particles
  • filter change indicator
  • 7-hour programmable timer
  • ionizer feature
  • cleans up to 162-sq. ft.
  • Model: 83394
