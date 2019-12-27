Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 1 hr ago
Kenmore Elite 4.5 cu. ft. Front-Load Washer w/ Steam & Accela Wash
$650 $1,420
free shipping

That's $770 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Availability may be limited by location.
  • Use coupon codes "SEAS35OFF300" and "KENMORE50" to get this price.
Features
  • SmartMotion technology
  • available in White
  • Model: 41682
